The Warriors got the best of the Cavs on MLK Day, winning 126-91.

And on this specific play, Kevin Durant got the best of LeBron James. Peep what happened when the two superstars met at the rim:

KD finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. LeBron had 20 points, 8 boards, and 6 turnovers.

Round 2 belonged to the Bay.