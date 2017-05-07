In the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 102-91 Game 3 win, Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert started to get into it. Durant says that he was pushed by Gobert, but KD put his elbow into Gobert’s back. Durant picked up a personal foul and a flagrant 1. The game was already in hand for the Dubs by that point, but Durant was completely locked in. Earlier in the game he yelled at the Jazz’s mascot to get off the court and after he shoved Gobert, he gave the crowd an MJ shrug. Gobert had 21 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists tonight, while Durant went off for 38 points and 13 boards.

Durant on his altercation with Gobert: "That's why they call our league soft, it's cause we call flagrants." pic.twitter.com/cx8KLC865T — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 7, 2017