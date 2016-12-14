The play was, by all accounts, dead.
Kyle Lowry had lost the ball into the backcourt with 4 seconds remaining on the shot clock.
But K-Lo corralled the ball, dribbled back into the half court and pulled up from 30 feet out. Sixers guard Sergio Rodriguez made the less-than-smart play of bulling through Lowry as the ball fell through the bottom of the net.
It was Lowry’s third four-point play in Toronto’s last four games.
Lowry's converted a 4-point play in 3 of the last 4 games, btw.
— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 15, 2016
Commentscomments powered by Disqus