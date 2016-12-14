The play was, by all accounts, dead.

Kyle Lowry had lost the ball into the backcourt with 4 seconds remaining on the shot clock.

But K-Lo corralled the ball, dribbled back into the half court and pulled up from 30 feet out. Sixers guard Sergio Rodriguez made the less-than-smart play of bulling through Lowry as the ball fell through the bottom of the net.

It was Lowry’s third four-point play in Toronto’s last four games.