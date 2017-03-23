Because of an injury to his right wrist, Kyle Lowry last placed before the All-Star break. Since being without their floor general, the Raptors are 9-5 and DeMar DeRozan’s averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

DeRozan had 40 points tonight against the Heat and the Raps got the 101-84 win in Miami. Lowry had to get into the postgame celebration somehow. Watch the video up top to see his real bromance with DeRozan.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto