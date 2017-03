Before the Bucks grabbed the 107-103 win over the Lakers, Nick Young and Greg Monroe got a little heated. It started with Young going after Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon. Young shoved the 24-year-old. Monroe, the seven-year vet, didn’t take kindly to that. He pushed Young, which then made all refs and teammates step in. D’Angelo Russell, Monroe and Young were ejected. Check it out up top.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto