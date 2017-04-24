LaMelo Ball and the Big Ballers had an up-and-down weekend on the AAU circuit, winning one game in blowout fashion and losing another in a game that was never really close. In the first game, the Big Ballers ran the other team off the floor while LiAngelo and Lonzo looked on from the crowd.

In the weekend’s second game, LaMelo and the Big Ballers went up against Tyler Johnson Elite and LaMelo was pitted against Tyler’s younger brother, Logan. The Ballers trailed by as many as 36 and finished up the weekend 1-1. Check the highlights via Ballislife.

