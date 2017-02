Chino Hills rolled into its second round matchup with Long Beach Poly last night and walked away with a 98-74 win behind 26 points from LaMelo Ball. After scoring only 16 points in the first quarter, Chino turned it on, dropping 82 the rest of the way to advance in the playoffs.

Onyeka Okongwu led Chino with 29 points and Eli Scott chipped in with 22.

Check the highlights above via Ballislife.

