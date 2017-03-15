It was just Lance Stephenson‘s second game seeing playing time since signing a second 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephenson was on the court for just 2:05 minutes before coming down with a nasty leg injury.

Lance has had nothing but bad luck with injuries this season. He was averaging 9.7 points and 4.8 assists with New Orleans before injuring his groin in early November.

After coming back from surgery, Lance sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain in February with the Wolves on his first 10-day contract.

The Wolves signed him to another 10-day in March, but he managed to play only 18 minutes during that span.

