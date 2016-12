When Larry Nance Jr rises up for his signature one-handed dunk, it’s best to just get out of the way.

The Lakers forward just keeps going up until the ball is completely out of reach. Just ask 7-footer Brook Lopez, who was just put on the poster of the year.

Larry Nance got the dunk of the year tonight… Damn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 15, 2016

RELATED:

Larry Nance Jr. Posterizes David West

WATCH: Larry Nance Jr. Dunks on John Henson