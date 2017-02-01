The Cavs were well on their way to a 125-97 victory against the T-Wolves on Wednesday, when LeBron James knocked down a crazy, no-look reverse layup that had absolutely no business going in.

The circus shot impressed even LeBron, who finished the game with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists.

