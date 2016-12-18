Kentucky beat North Carolina 103-100 on Saturday in what was the most entertaining game of the season thus far and UK freshman Malik Monk was the star of the show.

Monk dropped 47 points and set a Kentucky freshman record for the most points in a game. The sharpshooter scored 27 points in the first half and finished 18-28 from the field and 8-12 from beyond the arc.

“It’s not just that he had a bunch of baskets. He made, like, daggers that gave us a chance. I made two players in our locker room stand up and come hug him, because he saved them,” Coach Cal said after the game.

Peep the highlights above via Frankie Vision.

