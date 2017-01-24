Frustration had boiled over by the end of Boston’s 123-108 loss to the Wizards. Marcus Smart became irate with Celtics coaches, snapping his towel at the staff several times before heading to the locker room. Frank Isola of the Daily News relayed the cause of the incident:

Marcus Smart was having a meltdown on the Celtics bench. It happened after he appeared to try to check himself into the game. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 25, 2017

As we’ve come to know, Smart has a history of getting fired up for games against Washington.