Over the weekend, top 2018 recruits Marvin Bagley III and Cam Reddish squared off at Nike EYBL’s Atlanta session. And neither disappointed.

Bagley III finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds, while Reddish posted 35 points and helped guide his team to victory.

Peep the highlights above.

Video courtesy of Ballislife.

