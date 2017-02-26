Senior Michigan State guard Eron Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury a week ago today, but that did not stop the Spartan from taking part in Senior Day.

During the waning moments of Michigan State’s 84-74 win over the Wisconsin Badgers, Harris, who had a full-length brace on his leg, checked into the game for a special moment as he kissed the Spartan logo at mid-court.

Check out the emotional moment above.

