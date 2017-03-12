New York City point guard Isaiah Washington, aka JellyFam Dimes, has had about as good an individual showing as any player over the past 12 months. From unranked to a top-100 player nationally, the future Minnesota Gopher has also become a social media sensation thanks to the JellyFam movement that he co-founded.

While the St. Raymond Ravens (NY) ran out of gas down the stretch and got bumped from the CHSAA playoffs early, Washington cemented his status as one of the top players in NYC all season long. Check his highlights above via Courtside Films and be on the lookout for Dimes in the Big Ten next season.

Related

The SLAM Podcast Feat. @NJHoopRecruit