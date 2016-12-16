With just nine days until the NBA’s five marquee matchups taking place Christmas Day, the League is debuting a festive new spot with plenty of holiday cheer.

Based on the a popular Christmas tune, “The Most Dunktastic Time of the Year” features Blake Griffin, Dwyane Wade, Draymond Green and more singing over flashy behind-the-back passes, deep three-point shots and powerful slam dunks.

All eight players will be in action on Christmas Day, with the slate of games highlighted by the Warriors visiting the Cavs for a 2:30 p.m. EST showdown on ABC.

Of course, what’s a holiday video without a blooper reel? The NBA has you covered: