13 players averaged at least 25 points per game. 11 made at least 200 three-pointers. 13 had a PER over 25. Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double, James Harden led the League in assists. Isaiah Thomas became a superstar. Joel Embiid became the Process. Stephen Curry made 324 three-pointers and LeBron James averaged 26 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists and nobody even talked about either of them.
The 2016-17 season was absolutely bonkers.
The NBA put together a mixtape to remind us of all the amazing plays made during the regular season. Shout out to basketball for being the best.
