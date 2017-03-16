The 2017 NCAA Tournament started off with a nail-biter. In the West region, Notre Dame survived Princeton’s upset attempt in the first game of the weekend. The Irish will face the winner of the No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell game on Saturday.
Peep the highlights:
Bonzie Colson tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds in today's win. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/h5uFCHTLKl
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017
Notre Dame holds on! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dSXHx58M4p
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017
