The 2017 NCAA Tournament started off with a nail-biter. In the West region, Notre Dame survived Princeton’s upset attempt in the first game of the weekend. The Irish will face the winner of the No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell game on Saturday.

Peep the highlights:

Bonzie Colson tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds in today's win. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/h5uFCHTLKl — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017

