Undefeated UCLA rolled into Eugene, Oregon last night looking to start Pac-12 play with a win, but Dillon Brooks and the Ducks had other ideas. The Bruins were up by eight in the second half when the Ducks started to mount a comeback behind guard Dillon Brooks. Down 87-86 with time expiring and no timeouts, Brooks caught the ball at the top of the key, dribble right and launched a game-winning three to knock off the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Peep the highlights above.