After Ricky Rubio hit a clutch trey to tie the game with 1.6 seconds remaining, Dario Saric connected with Robert Covington on an alley-oop to put the game away for good.

Big ups to Robert Covington. Tuned out all the boos and made the biggest play of the night, maybe the season. One tough dude. — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) January 4, 2017