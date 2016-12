Russell Westbrook‘s statistical season for the ages continued on Friday, as he notched his third 40+ point triple-double of the season in a 117-112 road win over the Celtics.

Westbrook finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 5 three-pointers all while shooting 52-71-88 from the field.

It was Westbrook’s 14th triple-double of the season, and third straight 40-point game. Insane.