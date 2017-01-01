Coming off of Thursday night’s game against the Grizzlies where he was ejected after earning two techs, it should come as no surprise that Russell Westbrook came out with a vengeance on Saturday against the Clippers. The OKC superstar amassed a triple-double in the first half against L.A. and finished the game with 17 points, 14 assists and 12 boards as the Thunder rolled 114-88.

Check the highlights above.

