Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, is a five-star recruit in the class of 2018 and is quickly following his father’s path to the NBA. In a recent game against Corona high, Shareef, and Arizona-bound teammate Ira Lee, dominated in the paint and threw down a few huge dunks. Check the highlights via BallisLife.

Related

Shareef O’Neal Looks to Start His Own Legacy

Shareef O’Neal and Ron Artest III Battle in L.A.