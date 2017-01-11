Here’s a first look at the NBA’s new Chinese New Year spot entitled “Secret Envelope,” featuring Stephen Curry, James Harden, Jeremy Lin and Anthony Davis.

An elder gives a customary red envelope to his grandson, who opens it and discovers miniature versions of the NBA stars hooping across the coffee table.

The NBA will be celebrating the Year of the Rooster from January 26 to February 11, during which a record 60 NBA games will be broadcast in China.

The Warriors, Rockets, Raptors and Wizards will wear special Chinese New Year uniforms as well.