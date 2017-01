When you think about Stephen Curry, you don’t usually think about hangtime. But the two-time MVP proved that he has plenty of it on Wednesday against the Blazers.

Curry was caught airborn and had to switch from pass to a reverse layup mid-flight. The move was so nice, it was almost as if he planned it that way.

