Down 1 with the final seconds ticking off the clock, 76ers guard TJ McConnell hit a turnaround jumper to beat the New York Knicks, 98-97, on Wednesday.

Philly was down by 13 points with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, but thanks this big-time bucket from the second-year PG, the Sixers were able to secure their 11th win on the season.

For the Knicks, it was their ninth loss in their last 10 games.