Washington bound Michael Porter Jr is the real deal. But you should know that by now.

The five-star 2017 recruit, featured in SLAM 205, continued to show out in #1 ranked Nathan Hale’s 88-47 win over Lakeside, scoring 34 and grabbing 10 boards. His brother Jontay (#11), who will be heading to Washington in 2018, had 15 points and 11 rebounds of his own.

Peep the full highlights from the game above, and stay posted to SLAM for more from Porter on his journey to the League.

Video via Ballislife.

