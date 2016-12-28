Washington-bound senior Michael Porter Jr. is likely off to the NBA after his freshman year and is showing why during his senior season at Nathan Hale High School (WA). In a 95-65 win over Central Catholic (OR), Porter dropped 37 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead Nathan Hale.

Check the highlights above via BallisLife and read more about the stud senior in SLAM’s first ever music issue!

