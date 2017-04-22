The 2017 adidas Gaunlet grassroots circuit officially began this weekend in Dallas, Texas, and on Friday night two of the top 3 juniors in the country faced off in a marquee matchup. Zion Williamson (white jersey, #12), who became an internet sensation this past season thanks to his jaw-dropping dunks and athleticism, and Romeo Langford (yellow jersey, #1), a 6-6 guard out of New Albany (IN) High, clashed when SC Supreme and 22 Vision met in the very first Gaunlet session of 2017. The two actually guarded each other for a good portion of the game, and in the end Langford ended up with 28 points while Williamson posted 26, as SC Supreme came away with the 66-62 victory.

Peep the video above from BallisLife to watch yesterday’s match-up.