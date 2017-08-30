For LaVar Ball, it’s all going according to plan. The larger-than-life Ball family is getting a new Facebook reality show: Ball in the Family.

From the producers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the docu-series will give viewers an unfiltered look into the Ball family’s lives:

The trailer teases an awkward moment between Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend, Denise.

“Do you not trust me?” Lonzo asks, as Denise glares at him.

The first two episodes will be available on Thursday in Facebook’s Watch platform.

