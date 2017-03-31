Vince Carter and Dirk Nowitzki were teammates for three seasons, between 2011-2014. They were also both drafted in 1998, Vince by the Warriors and Dirk by the Bucks. In the almost two decades since that draft, they’ve both solidified themselves as Hall of Famers and also fan favorites. Vince made us want to dunk, Dirk made us want to shoot.

Throughout the years, Dirk’s fadeaway has become a signature NBA shot, up there with Kareem Adbul-Jabaar’s skyhook. Everyone knows it’s coming but no one can stop it. Leave it to Vince to find a way to finally reject that famous fallaway.

Watch video of the 40-year-year blocking the 38-year-old below.