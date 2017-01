Wesley Matthews concluded a crazy sequence in Chicago by draining the game-winning trey, lifting the underachieving Mavs to a feel-good victory on the road. Veteran guard Deron Williams deserves serious props for the final possession; his court vision allowed Wes to take the uncontested shot.

Rick Carlisle says the @dallasmavs stopped calling plays and used Deron Williams' creation down the stretch. #DALatCHI — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) January 18, 2017