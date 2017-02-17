The All-Star Celebrity Game ended on an incredibly touching note.
Jarrius Robertson, a 14-year-old who’s battling a chronic liver disease, checked into the game and drained his first shot attempt.
Robertson has been kicking it with some All-Stars so far this weekend.
keepin it real with @russwest44 @okcthunder 😂😂😂 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/o5tbZEOuZr
— Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) February 17, 2017
Coaching up @AntDavis23 😂😂😂#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/298mlZfTpW
— Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) February 17, 2017
this boy @Money23Green about to catch my fade trying to cop my chain bruh @warriors 😂😂😂😂 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/zmalhdngQR
— Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) February 18, 2017
