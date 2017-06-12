Zach LaVine asked Jamal Crawford to appear in a “commercial” for under-privileged children. LaVine’s charity is called Children Without Hoverboards. Crawford, of course, had no clue he was being pranked.

Watch the video above to see J. Crossover get messed with by actor Thomas Lennon, from Reno 911! Crawford has to spin around in circles and put fake tears in his eyes, all to LaVine’s amusement.

Related

Zach LaVine Talks Dunking on Alex Len and His Favorite Kobes

Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine Duel at the Seattle Pro-Am

Video courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live