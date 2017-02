Fresh off a visit to Kentucky, Zion Williamson came out and put together another monster performance. This time he posted THREE TIMES as many points as the opposing team. With a final stat line of 45 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists (the final score was 87-15), the 6-7 small forward out of Spartanburg Day School (SC) continues to put together one jaw-dropping performance after another. Peep the video above to check out his highlights from Tuesday night.