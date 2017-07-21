They might as well have just cancelled this game and held a dunk contest.

Zion Williamson and Class of 2018 big man Emmitt Williams came out during warm-ups and put on a dunk show for the crowd, which was already going nuts long before tip-off. Williamson clearly bested Williams in the game itself, going off for 37 points in a close loss.

Peep the highlights above.

Related

Zion Williamson Drops 32 Points, Has Three Ridiculous Blocks In Loss

Zion Williamson Covers SLAM 210

h/t Ballislife