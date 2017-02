While LaMelo Ball lit it up to the tune of 92 points on the West Coast, Zion Williamson put on a show of his own on the East Coast. The junior out of Spartanburg SC once again dominated his opponents, this time putting up 36 points and grabbing 21 rebounds.

Check the highlights above via Ballislife.

