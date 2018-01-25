SLAM 210 cover star and high school phenom Zion Williamson has garnered fame for his ridiculous highlight packages.

And we haven’t seen the last of them.

The 6-6, 275-pound forward recently committed to Duke, and if all goes as planned, the journey won’t end there.

For a closer look at Zion’s story, check out the mini-documentary above by Park Stories.

