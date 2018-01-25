SLAM 210 cover star and high school phenom Zion Williamson has garnered fame for his ridiculous highlight packages.
And we haven’t seen the last of them.
The 6-6, 275-pound forward recently committed to Duke, and if all goes as planned, the journey won’t end there.
For a closer look at Zion’s story, check out the mini-documentary above by Park Stories.
RELATED:
Kevin Durant Gives Scouting Report on LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson and Other Top Recruits
Zion Williamson Drops 45 Points In Season Opener
Commentscomments powered by Disqus