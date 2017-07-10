Zion Williamson is back. Fresh off donning the cover of SLAM 210, the athletic freak hit the hardwood after taking the last few months off as a precautionary measure with a minor knee injury that he suffered during the spring evaluation period.

Taking part in a scrimmage in preparation for this week’s adidas Gauntlet finale in his hometown of Spartanburg, SC, Zion played Saturday morning with his South Carolina Supreme AAU unit. Wearing a light brace on his knee, it was clear that the teenage phenom was still working himself back in to game shape. Still, he showed the bounce that made him the manchild that sent the internet into a frenzy this past high school season.

Williamson had a nasty windmill from outside of the paint, threw down an effortless 360, and had countless dunks/blocks throughout the scrimmage. He seemed to want to play the role of more of a facilitator, constantly looking ahead to hit the open man. Zion also used his size to punish smaller defenders on the block and finish through contact at the rack en route to SC Supreme’s blowout W.

Zion will attempt to defend his turf this week at the adidas Gauntlet Finale in Spartanburg, which begins this Tuesday.

