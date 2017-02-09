The NBA announced the rosters for this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game today.

The game—which will be played on Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. EST—is headlined by Brandon “bdotadot5” Armstrong, Master P and his son Romeo Miller, Baron Davis and Jason Williams.

ESPN’s Michael Smith and Jemele Hill will serve as guest coaches. Smith will be joined on the sidelines by Draymond Green and Rocsi Diaz, while Hill will coach alongside Kyle Lowry and Fat Joe.

Check out the full rosters:

Michael Smith’s West Team

Miles Brown

Tom Cavanagh

Mark Cuban

Baron Davis

Andy Grammer

Jiang Jinfu

Anthony Mackie

Romeo Miller

Hasan Minhaj

Master P

Candace Parker

Aaron Sanchez

Jemele Hill’s East Team