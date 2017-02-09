The NBA announced the rosters for this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game today.
The game—which will be played on Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. EST—is headlined by Brandon “bdotadot5” Armstrong, Master P and his son Romeo Miller, Baron Davis and Jason Williams.
ESPN’s Michael Smith and Jemele Hill will serve as guest coaches. Smith will be joined on the sidelines by Draymond Green and Rocsi Diaz, while Hill will coach alongside Kyle Lowry and Fat Joe.
Check out the full rosters:
Michael Smith’s West Team
Miles Brown
Tom Cavanagh
Mark Cuban
Baron Davis
Andy Grammer
Jiang Jinfu
Anthony Mackie
Romeo Miller
Hasan Minhaj
Master P
Candace Parker
Aaron Sanchez
Jemele Hill’s East Team
Brandon Armstrong
Win Butler
Nick Cannon
Rachel DeMita
Ansel Elgort
Marc Lasry
Caleb McLaughlin
Peter Rosenberg
Oscar Schmidt
Lindsay Whalen
Jason Williams
Kris Wu
