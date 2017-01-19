Russell Westbrook, averaging a triple-double, leading the League in scoring, isn’t among the 2017 All-Star Game starters. Fans owned 50% of the vote, with 25% going to players and 25% to the media.

They voted in Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Stephen Curry for the Western Conference. LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo made it for the East. Here’s the official breakdown for fan, player and media voting.

Also missing the cut was Isaiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins, who are fourth and sixth in scoring. Did the fans get it right?

Salty about @Isaiah_Thomas tho. He should be a starter for sure…. — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) January 20, 2017