Lonzo Ball says his shooting slump is a psychological issue, and that he knows he’s a better shooter than the numbers have thus far shown.

Ball came into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Celtics shooting 29.9 percent from the field, and missed 11 of his 15 shot attempts in the Lakers’ 107-96 loss.

The Lakers haven’t attempted to alter the 20-year-old rookie’s unconventional shooting mechanics, which he used to connect on 55 percent of his shot attempts (and 41 percent from 3-point range) during his lone season at UCLA.

Per the AP:

“It’s just in my head to be honest,” Ball said. “I know I can shoot the ball.” Ball said the Lakers haven’t suggested tweaking his funky shooting mechanics, which include pushing the ball with his right hand from next to his left ear. “I’m just trying to work on balance. That’s what (coach) Luke (Walton) and Magic (Johnson) have been telling me,” Ball said. “That’s the problem right now. Just balance.”

