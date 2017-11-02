After turning down Jahlil Okafor‘s request for a buyout, the Sixers remain focused on getting an asset in return for Okafor, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philly, however, is more likely to get “future second-round draft picks” in return for Okafor, reports Wojnarowski.

After the Philadelphia 76ers rejected center Jahlil Okafor’s request to enter into contract buyout discussions, general manager Bryan Colangelo continues to work to accommodate Okafor with a trade, league sources told ESPN. Colangelo has remained determined to find an Okafor trade that will bring the Sixers back an asset, but the Sixers ultimate deal point could be centered on future second-round draft picks, league sources told ESPN.

Okafor expressed his frustrations with the situation on Wednesday, telling the Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey:

“At some point, I have to defend myself, and this is my career. I’m not sure if [Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo] cares about that.”

