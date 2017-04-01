This Aaron Gordon reverse drew ooh’s and ahh’s from the Barclays Center crowd, as Elfrid Payton connected with AG on a memorable alley-oop. Another look:
I believe I can fly! pic.twitter.com/xhXTjlkGGI
— NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2017
OH MY @DOUBLE0AG! OH MY! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vPzmCnQLHI— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 1, 2017
