Aaron Gordon Seeking a Max Contract

by April 13, 2018
Magic forward Aaron Gordon didn’t mince words when asked what kind of money he’s looking for as a restricted free agent this summer: the maximum amount.

Gordon, 22, says it would be an “ideal” arrangement and hopes Orlando’s front-office agrees.

The Magic could offer Gordon—coming off averages of 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 58 games—a five-year, $148 million deal as of July 1.

Per the Orlando Sentinel:

“Ideal is max,” Gordon answered, referring to a maximum-salary contract. “God, that would be ideal: three letters.”

“Here?” the reporter asked, referring to the Magic.

“Yeah, definitely here,” Gordon said. “That would be ideal. If [General Manager] John [Hammond] and [President of Basketball Operations] Jeff [Weltman] made that investment, that would be definitely ideal: get those three letters on my name.”

  
