Aaron Gordon Seeking a Max Contract

Magic forward Aaron Gordon didn’t mince words when asked what kind of money he’s looking for as a restricted free agent this summer: the maximum amount.

Gordon, 22, says it would be an “ideal” arrangement and hopes Orlando’s front-office agrees.

The Magic could offer Gordon—coming off averages of 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 58 games—a five-year, $148 million deal as of July 1.

