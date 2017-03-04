Players Association president Chris Paul reached out to NBA commissioner Adam Silver after this year’s All-Star Game to discuss ways to make the game more competitive.

Among Paul’s suggestions were team captains and a 4-point shot.

Silver, ever open to discuss possibilities, says changes will be coming to the All-Star Game as soon as next year, and even offered his email (adam@nba.com) for fans and media to offer suggestions.

From ESPN:

Chris Paul, the National Basketball Players Association president, called Silver to discuss changing the league’s showcase game shortly after the Western Conference raced past the Eastern Conference 192-182 in a defenseless contest. Silver and Paul tossed around potential ideas like having team captains select starters instead of fan balloting, or instituting a 4-point shot to enhance the All-Star Game. “I encourage people [to email] Adam@NBA.com,” Silver added. “We will change it by next year. It shouldn’t be playoff intensity, but the guys should be playing.”

RELATED:

NBA to Consider Speeding Up the End of Games