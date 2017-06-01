Once Lonzo Ball is drafted, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expects his outspoken father LaVar to “settle down.”

Silver, however, gives the elder Ball credit for his “incredible” promotional skills.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't think teams will shy away from Lonzo Ball because of his father. https://t.co/elLQP4Tzwh

Silver says there’s no need for him to take LaVar aside for a chat.

Per ESPN:

Silver credited LaVar Ball for his promotional skills, calling his ability to generate publicity “quite incredible.” But he said he has no plans to talk to Ball, who has made numerous headlines with provocative comments. In fact, the commissioner said he has only had to speak to one player’s father during his time in the NBA — “in a very polite way.”

Lonzo Ball, however, will be judged by his ability on the court and not his father’s promotional ability, Silver said.

“I think here, if I were an NBA team looking at Lonzo Ball, I’m not sure how much consideration I would give to his father. I think ultimately the issue is, how much game does Lonzo have, how great a player can he be.

“I think his dad will invariably settle down once his son is drafted and a team has the appropriate discussions with him. So I’m not concerned about that,” Silver said.