NBA Commissioner Adam Silver re-itirated that players are required to stand for the national anthem, but should they join protests against it the way NFL players have, the League will “deal with it when it happens.”

The NBA’s long-standing policy, according to Silver, is an “opportunity in our arenas for both teams to come together and have a moment of reflection.”

The Commish, however, stressed that he respects and encourages players’ social activism.

Per the NY Times: