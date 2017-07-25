NBA Commissioner Adam Silver feels bad about “whatever is going on in Cleveland,” and finds the Kyrie Irving trade request news upsetting.

Silver says that it’s too bad Irving and superstar teammate LeBron James no longer see eye-to-eye.

This is not the sort of the drama the League needs, according to Silver.

