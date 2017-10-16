NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks Michael Jordan made his critical remarks about super teams because he’s “frustrated” about the Hornets.

While guesting on ESPN’s Mike & Mike Show, Silver added that Jordan himself played on a “super team” and his comments should be taken “with a grain of salt.”

“I chuckled a little bit because this notion that maybe the most competitive athlete in the history all of sports is frustrated a little bit that his team isn’t predicted to win the Championship this year.

“So I take it with a bit of a grain of salt.

“And also here’s a guy who in his last six full seasons as a Chicago Bull won the Championship. So at the time, of course, everyone defined that Bulls team as a super team.”